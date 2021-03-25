Still not approved as a party, Muda questions RoS’ six-month background check

Members of the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance are pictured outside Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur March 23, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 ― Malaysia United Democratic Alliance (Muda) has questioned the Registrar of Societies (RoS) for still not allowing its application as a political party even after six months.

Its vice-president Mutalib Uthman was quoted saying that the RoS is still doing background checks on the party, and assured the public that its members do not have any criminal or corruption record.

“Our background is clear, we have also done interviews internally to ensure that our members are clean, they do not have criminal records and are not bankrupt. This is our own due diligence.

“We want them to speed up the process,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

Mutalib insisted that his party is merely demanding its right to associate enshrined under the Federal Constitution.

“We are not an illegal organisation, a cult or terrorist. We are not a threat to anyone.

“They think we are weak. Tajuddin Rahman has called our president a child, ‘grandkid’ and the cybertroopers are also attempting to make us look weak,” he said, referring to Umno’s Pasir Salak MP Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s mocking Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “grandchild”.

On January 7, Muda has confirmed that its application to register itself has also been rejected by the RoS, following news that Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s application had failed.

Syed Saddiq said the RoS had sent a letter informing the rejection through email.

The party then added that the government has denied its right of association, and to participate in the democratic process of the country.

It also alleged that the rejection was Perikatan Nasional government’s agenda to prevent Muda from participating in the next general election.