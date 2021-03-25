Medals for Johor police dogs who sniffed out Kota Tinggi murder victim

Johor police contingent K9 unit dog Barny and his handler Lance Corporal Calvin Maluni (left) with Mailo and his handler Lance Corporal K. Thiru (right) after being presented with their awards at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru today. ― Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 25 — Two German Shepherds from the Johor police’s K9 Unit were among the 139 recipients for the Johor Police Chief’s Award in conjunction with the 214th Police Day here today.

The two courageous canines, Mailo and Barny, received their medals from Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay at the state police contingent headquarters here.

Both canines helped locate the remains of a woman murdered by her husband in Kota Tinggi earlier this month.

Ayob said the two German Shepherds were praiseworthy for their role in solving cases, including high-profile ones.

“The canines have been with the Johor police contingent for the past two years and have both contributed a lot.

“The role that the K9 Unit can be described as commendable as they have contributed a lot not only for the Johor police contingent but also for the entire Royal Malaysia Police throughout the country,” Ayob said in a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

Ayob said the Johor police have eight dogs under the K9 Unit that are in service for up to 10 years of age.

He said that the success of the K9 Unit involves the dog and its handler.

Mailo’s handler is Lance Corporal K. Thiru while Barny’s is Lance Corporal Calvin Maluni.

Meanwhile, a total of 27 police officers and personnel, including civil servants attached with the police force, received the Inspector-General of Police‘s (IGP) award for integrity and anti-corruption.