Lead by example and take first Covid-19 vaccine jab, Perak MB tells Orang Asli village heads

IPOH, March 24 ― The heads of Orang Asli villages (Tok Batin) in Perak have been urged to be the first to take the Covid-19 vaccine in their villages to convince their communities to do the same to prevent the spread of the virus among them.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the Tok Batin played an important role in the Covid-19 vaccination initiative and their setting a good example by taking the lead to get vaccinated was crucial.

“This is a big responsibility and hopefully the Tok Batin can play a role and be the first to be vaccinated. The Orang Asli will receive a one-time injection of the best type of vaccine and I hope the exercise will be successful,” he said at a “Ramah Mesra Tok-Tok Batin Orang Asli” programme here today.

Also present were Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) director-general Prof Dr Juli Edo and 180 Tok Batin from all over Perak who are due to receive briefings on COVID-19 vaccination today.

Saarani said the state government would make efforts to provide Mobile Vaccination Centres to all the Orang Asli villages to ensure that no one was left behind as stated by National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin last week.

At the ceremony, Saarani also handed over Orang Asli Tok Batin Special Financial Assistance totalling RM178,180 and also presented the Perak Dynamic Batin Special Award and the Charismatic Student Award.

He also emphasised the importance of education in developing the Orang Asli community to produce more professionals from among them.

“At the state executive council meeting, I was informed there was an additional project at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bawong in Sungai Siput, so the state government is giving special attention to collect a large number Orang Asli children who do not get proper education because they live in remote areas there.

“We want to bring them out to a hostel with all the proper facilities including Internet as well as provide qualified teachers for teaching Orang Asli children,” he added. ― Bernama