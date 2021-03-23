In Terengganu, two company directors, civil servant remanded over bribery in RM9m face mask project

The company directors, aged 49 and 51, were arrested in Selangor while the 59-year-old civil servant was nabbed at his office in Terengganu. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 23 — Two company directors and a civil servant have been remanded for seven days for investigation into a bribery case involving a RM9 million project to produce face masks.

Kuala Terengganu court assistant registrar Wan Azianti Abd Salleh issued the remand order today following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The company directors, aged 49 and 51, were arrested in Selangor while the 59-year-old civil servant was nabbed at his office here.

The arrests were made between 2pm and 4pm yesterday.

According to sources, the directors had allegedly given a bribe to the civil servant as a reward for proposing a joint venture with their company to produce face masks. — Bernama