Completion of 11 major bridges, road network to benefit 1.9 million people in coastal areas, says Sarawak CM

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Batang Lupar Bridge March 23, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Information Dept

SEBUYAU, March 23 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg today said the completion of 11 major bridges and the 894km-long road network by 2026 will change the socio-economic landscape of coastal areas within the state.

He said the completion of these massive infrastructure projects, costing about RM11 billion, will open up more areas for agriculture and other economic activities that will in turn increase the income of the rural population.

“I believe within the next five and six years, the bridges and the coastal road network when completed will benefit about 1.6 million people in the coastal areas,” he said at the ground-breaking ceremony of the construction of the 4.8km long Batang Lupar Bridge, the longest over-a-river bridge in Malaysia.

The bridge, costing RM848 million and fully-funded by the state government, is scheduled to be completed within 48 months.

“The construction of this massive bridge will be the catalyst to boost the surrounding socio-economic activities along the coastal region, especially along the Samarahan, Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau, Triso, Beladin, Maludam, and so on,” the chief minister said.

Abang Johari also said the state government will not impose toll collection on all the bridges.

He added this is a pledge promised by the former chief minister the late Pehin Adenan Satem in 2016.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri James Masing, who is also the minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, said the bridges and coastal road network are vital as about 65 per cent of Sarawak’s 2.9 million population are found in the lower reaches of major rivers.

He said this is why the state government is building more roads within the lower regions of the rivers.

Masing said the construction of all 11 bridges, with a total cost of RM4 billion, are fully funded by the state government.

He added the coastal road and the second trunk road are megaprojects commissioned by the state government and take over five years to complete.

“The coastal road is designed to connect Sarawak’s major towns along the coastal areas, such as Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri,” he said.