Najib admits didn’t check in with MySejahtera at restaurant, asks for authorities to take action

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court March 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has owned up to not scanning the MySejahtera QR code before dining-in at a restaurant earlier today.

In a Facebook post, he this should result in a fine of RM1,500 two days ago.

“I admit my mistake that I didn’t do the check-in myself although my officers have done so.

“Usually I’d comply with all SOPs (standard operating procedures) that have been implemented in all my activities and movements.

“I urge the authorities to issue a summons for my mistake, which was unintentional,” Najib said.

He said he would pay off the fine within seven days, which should entitle him to the 50 per cent discount for payments made within seven days.

“There is no double standard in my vocabulary.

“Other people, other parties and ministers, I don’t know.

“Them practising double standards, it’s their problem. I don’t want any double standards in my case,” he said.

He also said he was tested regularly for Covid-19 and all his test results have been negative.

On the notion of “special treatment”, Najib clarified that his security detail was assigned to him by the Perikatan Nasional government several months ago and which he said was accorded to all ex-prime ministers.

“No more, no less, no special treatment.

“Ask PM7 or PM7i. He also gets it,” he said referring to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In 2018, the Mahathir administration withdrew Najib’s security detail and police escorts, citing his role in the 1MDB global corruption scandal.