Cops bust bitcoin mining operation for electricity theft in Seremban

SEREMBAN, March 19 ― Police busted a syndicate stealing electricity supply to carry out bitcoin mining activities in raids on three shop premises in Seremban 3 yesterday.

District Police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said the integrated operation in collaboration with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) resulted in the seizure of RM528,000.

“Some 82, 102 and 80 bitcoin mining machines were confiscated from the first, second and third premises respectively and a man was arrested,” he told reporters.

He said TNB suffered a loss of RM105,000 a month as a result of the illegal activities carried out over the past six to seven months.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code and the Electricity Supply Act 1990, he added. ― Bernama