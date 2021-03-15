Khairy: Nearly 1.4 million people submitted incomplete Covid-19 vaccine registrations through MySejahtera

Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya March 15, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin today revealed that 1,398,494 people who registered for Covid-19 vaccination through the MySejahtera application have done so in an incomplete manner.

The coordinating minister of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme said the applicants had only confirmed their name and identification card number, but had not filled in parts of the registration form including questions regarding their health status and their address.

“We need the full registration process to give them an appointment. And I have asked MySejahtera to identify these people with incomplete registrations, and they will be receiving SMS notifications to complete the registration starting today,” he said during a press conference at Putrajaya today.

Khairy added that applicants’ addresses were required as they will be receiving a vaccination appointment at the vaccination centre closest to them.

He also said that those with incomplete registrations will be receiving an SMS notification prompting them to complete the process, starting today.

“I hope they get to complete the registration as soon as possible, so that this 1.4 million can be added to the number of those registered through MySejahtera,” he said.

As of today, 301,699 people nationwide have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, which is targeted for up to 500,000 frontliners.

The remaining adults aged 18 and above in Malaysia are set to be given the vaccines through two more separate phases, starting in approximately May and August this year.

* Editor's note: A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.