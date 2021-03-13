Kuala Langat MP Dr Xavier exits PKR, throws support behind Muhyiddin

Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar said that his decision to leave PKR was borne out of extreme frustration, following a series of events which happened over the past year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― PKR vice-president and Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar today announced that he is quitting the Opposition party to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as an independent.

Dr Xavier said that his decision was borne out of extreme frustration, following a series of events which happened over the past year.

“The people want stability and to restart our ailing economic sectors. Towards this, we need to work together, not against one another.

“Therefore, I announce my immediate resignation as vice-president and member of PKR. I will continue to serve my constituency and support the government as an independent member of Parliament and I am confident that I will fulfil my election promises to the people of Kuala Langat,” Dr Xavier said in a statement.

