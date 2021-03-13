Kit Siang: AG must answer if individuals who question PM’s Emergency declaration be prosecuted

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang said a period of time should have been given for public feedback before enacting the law. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today urged the Attorney-General to provide clarity on the move to prosecute any individuals who claim that the Emergency Ordinance called by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was done to save his skin says DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

He questioned the law and its execution and asked why it was not gazetted by the Cabinet.

Lim said a period of time should have been given for public feedback before enacting the law.

The MP for Iskandar Puteri was commenting on de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s remarks yesterday that it was a criminal offence under the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 for anyone to allege that Muhyiddin had called for the Emergency because he lost the majority in Parliament and that they can be fined RM100,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

He asserted that Takiyuddin is not part of the judiciary and questioned the legitimacy of his claim.

“Is this the law of the land? Although the issue has to be decided by the Courts and not by the de facto Law Minister,” Lim said in a statement today.

“In any event, in view of the statement by the de facto Law Minister, the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idris Harun should make his position clear, whether he would prosecute any person under the Emergency Ordinance for alleging that the proclamation of emergency was made because Muhyiddin had lost his majority in Parliament.

“I had asked yesterday, among other things, whether and when the Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 was presented to the Cabinet for approval and why the Cabinet did not suggest that before the Ordinance was gazetted, that there should be a period of public feedback from interested organisations and individuals?

“Answers to these questions are awaited.”

The newly-gazetted Emergency (Essential Powers) (No. 2) Ordinance 2021 criminalises the creation and publishing of fake news.

According to the new Ordinance that takes effect today, individuals found guilty of creating or publishing fake news on Covid-19 or the Emergency proclamation could now face a fine of up to RM100,000 and imprisonment.