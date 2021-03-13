Bukit Aman: 71 senior officers involved in latest PDRM transfers

PDRM announces transfers of 71 senior police officers, effective April 12. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) today announced transfers of 71 senior police officers, effective April 12.

In a statement, PDRM Corporate Communications Supt A. Skandaguru said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin has been transferred to the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department as deputy department director, while Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed has been promoted to Selangor police chief with the rank of acting CP.

Saiful Azly will be replaced by Bukit Aman Management Department (Services/Designation) deputy director Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim who will be appointed as the new Kuala Lumpur police chief with the rank of acting CP.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal would be appointed as Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief with the rank of acting SAC.

He replaces Datuk Fadzil Ahmad who has been transferred to the Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department as principal assistant director (Data/Analysis).

“The post of Petaling Jaya police chief will be taken over by Putrajaya Housing and Local Government Ministry Investigations and Prosecution Unit Supt Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid with the rank of acting ACP,” he said.

Also involved in the transfers are Melaka deputy police chief Datuk Sharul Lalli Masduki who was appointed Selangor deputy police chief while his post is replaced by Serdang police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah.

Sabah Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Ahmad Jefferi Abdullah has been appointed as Selangor Narcotics Crime Investigation Department chief, replacing ACP Abdul Latiff Mehat, who is transferred to Bukit Aman Organised Crime Investigation Department as principal assistant director (D14) with the acting rank of SAC. ― Bernama