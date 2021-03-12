George Town World Heritage Incorporated opens call for submissions for heritage celebrations

Businesses can register to participate in the 7/7 Heritage Day Sales Campaign.

GEORGE TOWN, March 12 ― George Town World Heritage Incorporated (GTWHI) is calling for submissions from the public to take part in this year's George Town Heritage celebrations on July 7.

This year's celebrations will feature three initiatives that will invite the public and local businesses to sign up and participate from March 15 onwards.

The first initiative is “7/7 Heritage Day Sales Campaign” that is open to businesses providing services or selling products in Penang.

The campaign aims to promote products from George Town and Penang to a wider market in conjunction with the George Town World Heritage Day on July 7 and participating businesses can display GTWHI's heritage logo from July 1 to 31.

All interested businesses must register with GTWHI between April 1 and July 31 by contacting Mr Vick Quah at 016-561 3523 or email to [email protected]

The #GeorgeTownHeritage photo contest is open to all for submission.

The second initiative is “#GeorgeTownHeritage Photo Contest” is open to everyone including those from overseas.

The photo contest aims to showcase the diversity of George Town's cultural heritage through photographs and stories from the public.

Participants will stand a chance to win Kaki Lima board games worth RM168 each and limited edition GTWHI merchandise including notebooks, postcards and tote bags.

To join, participants need to submit a photograph about George Town's cultural heritage and describe the photo in not more than 50 words including the date, occasion and location. The caption will need to be in English but can also be in other languages with an English translation.

Submissions for the photo contest can be emailed to [email protected] between May 1 and July 30 and the photos will be published on GTWHI's Facebook page.

At the end of each month in May, June and July, 10 winners with the most likes will be selected while GTWHI will also select the 10 most inspiring photos at the end of the contest.

Enquiries can be sent to Ms Chan Suat Ai at [email protected] or call 016-491 5839.

RFP for mini-documentary film production on Penang cultural heritage in the new normal.

Finally, the third initiative is a request for proposal (RFP) for a mini-documentary film production on Penang cultural heritage in the new normal.

Malaysian teams or individuals based in Penang can submit their proposals to produce 15 to 20 minute mini-documentary films highlighting the adaptations of cultural heritage practices in Penang during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The film will capture the issues and challenges faced by cultural practitioners in Penang and highlight their adaptations in continuing their practice in the new normal.

The budget for the mini-documentary film production is RM10,000 per film.

Proposals must be submitted in both Microsoft Word and PDF formats via email to [email protected] by 5pm on April 30 with the email subject line: RFP Submission for Penang Cultural Heritage in the New Normal.

The RFP document can be downloaded for free at www.gtwhi.com.my/gthc2021. For enquiries on the RFP, email Mr Tieh Kok Yong at [email protected] or call 019-4152112 by 12pm on April 23.

For more information on the George Town Heritage Celebrations, please go to www.gtwhi.com.my/gthc2021 or email [email protected] or call Ms Josephine Salleh at 0174465366.