Sky train project to modernise Sabah’s rail services, says DCM

TUARAN, March 11 — The sky train project, a modern transportation system connecting areas in Kota Kinabalu, is among the projects that will be implemented in efforts to modernise Sabah’s rail services, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

However, Bung Moktar, who is also Sabah Works Minister, said the project was which still in the planning stage.

He said among the initial routes identified for the project were from the Kota Kinabalu Airport to the city centre and to Alamesra, near here.

“A number of interested investors have been identified and a series of discussions have been carried out for this project and hopefully the construction will commence soon.

“This sky train project will change the face of the Kota Kinabalu city to be more dynamic and will attract more tourists,” he said in his speech at the opening of the Sabah State Railway Department’s (JKNS) goal-setting session, here, today.

The text of his speech was delivered by Sabah Assistant Public Works Minister II Datuk Robert Tawik. The event was also attended by JKNS director Leonard Stephen Poyong.

Bung Moktar said apart from the sky train, several projects are being implemented to modernise the rail services in the state including the upgrading of 1.8km stretch of the Tenom Lama track to the Tenom Station.

In addition, he said the procurement of various types of assets to modernise the service was also being made and these include six diesel multiple unit (DMU) powered railcars and two locomotives that are expected to be completed within 24 months.

“Three sets of DMUs and six units of new passenger coach trains are also expected to be ready in stages this year...the acquisition of new assets to replace the existing assets to ensure that more comfortable and consistent services are provided,” he said.

Bung Moktar said several long-term plans to expand Sabah’s railway service network were also being discussed, including connecting it to Sepanggar Port, Kota Kinabalu and the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park. — Bernama