Bukit Aman: PDRM to conduct constable recruitment for non-bumiputeras

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din speaks to the media on the special recruitment involving non-bumiputeras and Orang Asli in Kuala Lumpur, March 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will conduct a special intake exercise for the post of Police Constable Grade YA1 involving non-bumiputeras as well as Orang Asli Constable Grade YP1 for the community.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Ramli Din said the special recruitment would give the opportunity to any individual who has not scored a credit in Bahasa Melayu in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) to apply.

“The application for non-bumiputeras is open for two weeks from March 18 to 31 via https://epengambilanpdrm.rmp.gov.my

“Priority will be given to non-bumiputera applicants who can speak and write in Mandarin, Tamil or other mother tongues,” he told a special press conference in Bukit Aman here today.

He said the conditions set by the Public Service Department (PSD) that require the applicant to have two credits including Bahasa Melayu subject and a pass in four other subjects were relaxed to attract more applicants.

Ramli said within six years of service, the personnel must re-sit the SPM Bahasa Melayu exam paper to obtain a credit.

“If during that period still not successful, the police have no other option but to terminate their service,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ramli said PDRM and the Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) would carry out a campaign to encourage the participation of the Orang Asli to fill the post of Constable Grade YP1.

“Roadshows will be carried out from May 14 to June 6 at the Orang Asli Development Offices (PKOAD) throughout the peninsula and the application forms can be obtained there,” he said. — Bernama