Tebrau Amanah division to regroup with Pakatan components following defection of PKR MP, says area vice-chief

JOHOR BARU, March 10 — The Tebrau division of Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) will continue to work with other component parties of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in an effort to strengthen its presence within the parliamentary constituency.

Amanah Tebrau area vice-chief Norhayati Bidin said the specialisation of parties under PH must be intensified in the constituency after the defection of former PKR MP Steven Choong Shiau Yoon in support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his Perikatan Nasional (PN) government late last month.

“We will continue to fight together to ensure PH’s victory in the next general election.

“There needs to be a relationship between all parties (under PH) as it is necessary to reassure the multi-racial voters in this parliamentary constituency,” said Norhayati when contacted today.

Norhayati explained that PH’s immediate goal is to win all the seats in the area after the Puteri Wangsa state seat, which was previously won by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), became part of the ruling coalition, while the Tebrau parliamentary seat saw its elected representative recently crossing over to support PN.

Due to this, she said the Tebrau Amanah division will hold meetings with all levels of PH component parties in an effort to plan its next moves.

Norhayati added that she also wants to ensure that the choice of PH candidates in the next general election is made up of those who are principled.

“Those who previously rode the PH wave during the past general election, such as the Tebrau MP and the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman, ended up betraying the struggle,” she said, adding that the Johor PH coalition will also discuss the distribution of seats in preparation for the next general election.

On February 28, Julau MP Larry Sng and Choong announced that they had decided to leave PKR and support the PN government as independents.

Due to Choong’s defection, the post of PKR Tebrau chief is now vacant.