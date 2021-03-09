Bukit Aman says man who allegedly insulted Islam, converted Muslim woman surrenders

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the 29-year-old suspect was detained at 12.05pm today after surrendering himself at Bukit Aman. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Police have arrested a local man for allegedly insulting Islam and converting a Muslim woman.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the 29-year-old suspect was detained at 12.05pm today after surrendering himself at Bukit Aman.

“Also seized were an Oppo A5S mobile phone and a SIM card belonging to the suspect.

“We have also received police reports and are investigating the case under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 298 of the Penal Code, Section 505 (c) as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said in a statement today.

He said an application for a remand order on the suspect would be made tomorrow under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further investigation.

He said police are now identifying and tracing if any other individuals were involved in the case.

“Police also urge the public to be smart and prudent social media users as well as not to use the platform to cause anger or disrupt the harmony in the country.

“Stern action will be taken, without compromise, against any individuals who purposely threaten public peace and safety,” he said.

Recently, a three-minute-and-26-second video clip, which went viral and received thousands of views among netizens, showed a man admitting to converting the Muslim woman, who is believed to be his wife. — Bernama