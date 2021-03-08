Two company directors charged again with cheating over glove supply, this time involving RM3m

The duo were jointly charged with cheating Mohd Khairudin Abdul Kadir, 46, by deceiving him that they were the authorised distributor for Syarikat Hartalega Holdings.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Two company directors who were earlier charged with fraud were back in the Sessions Court here today, this time for cheating a company director in connection with the distribution of gloves involving RM3 million.

Razalif Mohamad Zain, 30, and Mohd Razimi Ramli, 31, both directors of Metamorphosis Skills Sdn Bhd, however pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them before Judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

They were jointly charged with cheating Mohd Khairudin Abdul Kadir, 46, by deceiving him that they were the authorised distributor for Syarikat Hartalega Holdings inducing the victim to hand over RM3 million.

They were alleged to have committed the offence at Jalan Yap Kwan Seng here, between June 15 to July 7, 2020.

The charge framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same code, provides for a jail term of not less than one year and not more than 10 years with whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 each with one surety and set April 7 for mention.

On Feb 15, Razalif and Mohd Razimi were charged in the Sessions Court here, with cheating a businessman of RM7 million in connection with the supply of 670,000 boxes of gloves. — Bernama