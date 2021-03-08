Stop speculation on Covid-19 cases in Sibu Jaya flats, public told

A total of five flats still under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Sibu Jaya recorded 107 Covid-19 positive cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SIBU, March 8 — Residents in Sibu district are urged not to speculate about the action that will be taken on two residential flats in Sibu Jaya, Flat H and I, that recorded a high number of Covid-19 positive cases today.

Sarawak Local Government and Housing Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said the Sibu division Disaster Management Committee chairman Charles Siaw has asked to hold a meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss action that need to be taken regarding the rise in cases.

“Tomorrow we will meet and see what can be done for the residents in both flats that recorded a high number of cases,” he said during a live-streaming session on his Facebook page today.

A total of five flats still under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Sibu Jaya recorded 107 Covid-19 positive cases, with Flat H and Flat I recording 42 and 58 cases respectively.

Flat C recorded four positive cases, Flat N (two cases) and Flat R (one case) while Flat G and Flat M, which had just completed their EMCO recently, both recorded one Covid-19 positive case.

According to Dr Annuar, the cases were detected through third screening tests conducted three days ago and those who were positive had no symptoms.

The entire Sibu district recorded 149 new asymptomatic Covid-19 positive cases, 133 of which were individuals screened through active contacts to Covid-19 positive cases, 14 cases were from screenings at health centres and two cases involving health officers.

Regarding the new Jalan Awang cluster, that recorded 42 cases yesterday, he said it involved the Sibu Central Prison transit centre.

The transit centre is a quarantine centre for inmates before they are transferred to the prison to avoid inmates from being infected by Covid-19.

“There are 10 employees at the centre and half of them have received vaccine shots. If they change shifts, they will be quarantined in a special area for two weeks,” he said. — Bernama



