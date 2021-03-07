Six business premises in Sibu compounded RM1,000 each for violating CMCO

A member of the inspection team member taking down details of a business premises during the operation. — Borneo Post Online

SIBU, Mar 7 — Six business premises here were compounded RM1,000 each for violating the conditional movement control order (CMCO) yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the compounds were issued during an CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance operation at Jalan Channel, Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Mission.

“The businesses were found to be without MySejahtera application, a thermometer and a customer log book.

“The non-compliance is an offence under Regulation 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (No.4) Regulations 2021,” he said in a statement.

He added the operation, which was led by ASP Kushairi Bujang, and participated by 20 personnel from nine different government departments and agencies, had inspected 14 premises in the three locations. — Borneo Post Online