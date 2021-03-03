Perak receives another batch of Covid-19 vaccines today

A dose of the Pfizer-BioTech Covid-19 vaccine is pictured at the UiTM Hospital in Sungai Buloh March 2, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, March 3 — Perak received another delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which was then sent to four Vaccine Storage Centres (PSV) today for implementation of the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the vaccine was brought by a logistic vehicle from a PSV in Bayan Lepas, Penang, under strict control and escorted by the police.

"The vaccine was taken to four PSVs, namely Taiping Hospital, Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) Ipoh, Army Hospital in Lumut and Teluk Intan Hospital," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin, when contacted, said the vaccine that arrived today was for frontline personnel.

Based on the Perak Health Department’s data, the state has received 22,230 doses of vaccine for the first phase of the Covid-19 immunisation programme, involving 39,760 frontliners, which is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The frontliners comprise 23,094 staff under the Health Ministry, with the remaining 17,666 people from other departments who are directly involved in the Covid-19 prevention and control activities.

The first supply of the vaccine arrived in Perak last Feb 24 and it was also placed at the four PSVs.

Last Monday, the state-level vaccination programme started with Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad being one of the first to receive the vaccine jab at the Vaccination Centre at the Indera Mulia Stadium. — Bernama