Court fines trader RM6,000 for transporting live pigs without permission in Penang

BUTTERWORTH, March 2 — A trader was fined RM6,000 in default three months jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today for transporting six pigs without the permission of the Penang Veterinary Services Department.

Magistrate Nurul Huda Idris sentenced Tan Hong Haw, 27, after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

According to the charge sheet, Tan was charged with transporting six live pigs from Jalan Tingkat Selamat 9, Kampung Selamat, Tasek Gelugor to Hi-Good Corporation Sdn Bhd slaughterhouse at Tingkat Selamat 10, Kampung Selamat Tasek Gelugor in Seberang Perai Utara district using a lorry without a written permission from the state director or any veterinary authority at 12.15pm on August 29 last year.

The charge, under Order 4 (1)(a) Animals (Contagious Abortion With Foot and Mouth Disease Control and Eradication) Order 2003 under Subsection 36(1)(c)(i) of the Animals Act 1953, carries a maximum fine of up to RM15,000 upon conviction.

State Veterinary Services Department prosecuting officer Tuan Anuar Sulzi Tuan Abdullah prosecuted while Tan was unrepresented. — Bernama