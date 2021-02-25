More states in Peninsula receive Covid-19 vaccine

The first batch of supplies of 2,340 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived safely at the Logistics Pharmacy Unit integration store, Langkawi District Health Office, Feb 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — More states in Peninsular Malaysia are receiving the supply of Covid-19 vaccine, Comirnaty, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech on the second day of the first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Melaka, Kelantan, Perak, Pahang and Perlis received the vaccine supply yesterday.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme started yesterday with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being the first individual to receive the vaccine.

In KEDAH, a DHL lorry carrying 2,340 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived safely at about 12.40 pm today at the Integrated Pharmacy Logistics Unit store of the Langkawi Health Office at the Air Hangat Clinic.

The lorry had travelled from Penang International Airport to Kuala Perlis Jetty in Perlis before using the RORO ferry service to Tanjung Lembung, Langkawi. — Bernama