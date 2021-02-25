Four recreational spots in Penang to reopen tomorrow

File picture of February 16, 2020 shows Mengkuang Dam located in Seberang Perai Tengah District. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 25 — The Mengkuang Dam and three other recreational spots under the purview of Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) will be reopened for recreational activities starting tomorrow.

Penang Youth and Sports Committee chairman Soon Lip Chee said his team received enquiries from the people of the state regarding the reopening of the Mengkuang, Air Itam and Teluk Bahang dams, and the Bukit Dumbar Recreation Park.

He said the decision to reopen these recreational areas was agreed upon at the state executive council meeting yesterday.

“It opens from 7am to 7pm. Only 350 people at a time will be allowed at the Mengkuang Dam while only 200 people at a time will be allowed into the other areas,” he told reporters while monitoring the opening of the Mengkuang Dam, here, today.

Soon reminded the public to observe physical distancing and not to take this as an opportunity to gather in large numbers before or after engaging in sporting activities. — Bernama