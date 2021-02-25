‘All good, I believe vaccine is safe’: PM Muhyiddin gives update one day after Covid-19 jab

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin looked cheerful while showing the Covid-19 vaccination status displayed on MySejahtera application after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine injection at the District Health Centre in Precinct 11, Putrajaya, Feb 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin went on Facebook today to provide an update on his health condition a day after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Everything is going well, I believe this is a safe, effective vaccine. So, many of you would like to know about my health condition today. Alhamdulillah (praise be to Allah), I feel healthy, there’s no fever, nothing out of the ordinary. I’m eating as usual and my appetite is also normal,” he said while expressing his gratitude.

Muhyiddin was the first individual in the country to receive the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine yesterday.

Among others who received the jab were Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and four staff of the Ministry of Health (MOH) from the Putrajaya Health Office in Precinct 11.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said he had also received an appointment for the second dose of the vaccine on March 17.

Muhyiddin said as a vaccine recipient, he also received various information on the vaccine through the MySejahtera application which was downloaded on his mobile phone.

“That is why I urge once again for all to play their respective roles in supporting the efforts of the government and country for us to flatten the Covid-19 curve by registering ourselves to receive the injection, through the MySejahtera application,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin called on the public to continue complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set even after receiving the vaccine.

“Wear a face mask, wash our hands as usual, observe physical distancing and do not go to crowded spaces --- these we should continue to do even after we’ve been vaccinated,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham replied to Bernama on his experience today.

“I am feeling good too, no side effects, no fever or pain. Already reported to the MySejahtera application,” he said.

He also shared a screenshot of his MySejahtera application where he had updated his health status. — Bernama