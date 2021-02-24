Umno vice-president lauds Agong’s remarks on Parliament reconvening, calls on MPs to stop power tussle and show good leadership

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin called on lawmakers from both sides of the political divide to seize this opportunity to show good leadership to the people, setting aside political ideologies and power tussles. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today expressed his gratitude to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for decreeing that Parliament can reconvene during the ongoing state of Emergency.

In a statement today, the former Johor mentri besar also called on lawmakers from both sides of the political divide to seize this opportunity to show good leadership to the people, setting aside political ideologies and power tussles.

“To all parliamentarians, regardless whether from the government’s side or the Opposition, take this space and this opportunity to return to session. Debate seriously and with an objective to find a way out of all the economic and public health issues we are faced with.

“Set aside political ideology tussles and power tussles. Instead, make good use of this space to show good leadership to the people and the nation,” he said, thanking the Agong for his concern on the matter.

Earlier today, the Agong granted an audience to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azhar Azizan Harun and Dewan Negara Speaker Tan Sri Rais Yatim, after which a statement was issued by the Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

In the statement, the Agong decreed that Parliament can reconvene even during the Emergency period, adding that His Majesty would be announcing a suitable date soon, upon the advice of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“During the audience, the Agong had stressed that in Malaysia, as a nation that practises the democratic system based on the principle of the supremacy of the Constitution, all branches of the nation’s administration, regardless whether it is the Executive, the Judiciary or the Legislature, must always abide by the principle.

“Therefore, the Agong expressed his views that Parliament can convene during the enforcement of the Emergency period, at a date, which is seen as suitable by the Agong, based on the advice of the prime minister,” Ahmad Fadil said.

Ahmad Fadil said that the aforementioned matter is also already stipulated under sub-paragraph 14(1)(b) of the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021.