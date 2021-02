KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today released an advisory of a tropical storm at about 1,160 kilometres (km) northeast of Sandakan, Sabah.

In a statement, MetMalaysia announced the storm is now approximately 379 km to Northeast of Davao, Philippines.

“The maximum speed of the wind is 69 kmph,” said the statement, adding that the storm could cause strong winds and rough seas over waters off South China Sea. — Bernama