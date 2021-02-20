Covid-19: Two Malaysian women among 14 new imported cases reported in Singapore on Friday

Singapore, which has two Covid-19 clusters, at the moment reported no community infection cases on Friday. The tally of cases in the city-state stands at 59,846. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 — Two Malaysian women were among 14 new Covid-19 imported cases reported in Singapore on Friday, according to the republic’s Ministry of Health.

The ministry, in its full data released here late last night, said that both were work permit holders who arrived from Malaysia and were asymptomatic.

The other imported cases were from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Nepal, and the United Arab Emirates.

The ministry said a 36-year-old man from India who is a seaman and arrived from Malaysia was also among the imported cases.

The special pass holder who was asymptomatic had not disembarked from his vessel and was tested on board, it said.

Singapore, which has two Covid-19 clusters, at the moment reported no community infection cases on Friday. The tally of cases in the city-state stands at 59,846.

So far, the republic has classified 3,014 of the reported cases as imported, 2,322 as community cases and 54,510 involving dorm residents.

In all, 59,697 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities here.

There are currently 20 confirmed cases who are still in hospital and one is in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 100 patients who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and are being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 29 have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection here. — Bernama