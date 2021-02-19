Health Ministry: Vaccine-related features to be included in MySejahtera app soon

Health Ministry Disease Control Division senior principal assistant director Dr A. Maheshwara Rao said the new feature would include the aspects of vaccine registration, vaccination process as well as self-monitoring. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — In line with the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, new vaccine-related features will be included in the MySejahtera mobile application soon.

Health Ministry Disease Control Division senior principal assistant director Dr A. Maheshwara Rao said the new feature would include the aspects of vaccine registration, vaccination process as well as self-monitoring.

He said that the registration feature would enable users to not only register for themselves, but also their dependents who do not have access to the application.

“During the registration process, users must verify their name as well as identity card and are required to answer some questions before receiving a notification of vaccine injection date.

“Therefore, users need to turn on the push notification feature in the application to enable them to receive any information (regarding the vaccination process),” he said in a virtual briefing session on the Covid-19 immunisation with Bernama and RTM, today.

Dr Maheshwara said information related to the vaccination process including the location and issuance of the digital Covid-19 Vaccine Immunisation Certificate would be stored and can be viewed via the application.

Apart from that, he said users can do self-monitoring to determine whether there are adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“All information related to the vaccination process will be displayed and updated from time to time,” he said.

Dr Maheshwara also reminded users to update their MySejahtera application once the new version is available.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry Pharmacy Practice and Development Division director A’tia Hashim said all vaccine storage facilities throughout the country have been equipped with ultra-low temperature freezers (ULTF) in addition to the top loading freezers.

Malaysia is expected to receive the first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this Sunday while the rollout for implementation of the immunisation programme begins in phases from February 26. — Bernama