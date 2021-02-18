Turtle egg dinner: Sabah minister vows impartial investigation

Turtle eggs were served during a Chinese New Year reunion dinner, believed to be in Beluran. In Sabah, turtles are a protected species under the state’s Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 legislation, and it is an offence to possess the animals or their products (shell, meat and eggs). — Picture via social media

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 18 — There will be no fear or favour in the investigation of an illegal turtle egg dinner allegedly involving the brother of a former state assemblyman, assured Sabah’s Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin today.

The state minister denied that there was an order given to the Sabah Wildlife Department to stop investigations as rumoured, and assured the public that the authorities will look into the case thoroughly.

“I have had a long discussion with the director of Sabah Wildlife Department. Though I understand the challenges of investigating and to prosecute with just photos without actually having the turtle eggs itself, I have directed him to leave no stone unturned and put SWD’s full resources to investigate this case,” he said.

Jafry said that he understood the issues surrounding the enforcement of illegal turtle egg trading and that he is committed to ensuring it does not happen in the state.

“This includes to put more boots on the ground to monitor illegal turtle egg being sold in some of the areas in Sandakan” he said.

“It is our duty and responsibility as all Sabahans to protect and conserve Sabah’s critically endangered wildlife from extinction so our future generation can enjoy their beauty and importance to the ecosystem forever.”

The case came into light on Sunday when photos of a family dinner featuring several handful of turtle eggs was being circulated on social media, along with the blurred out name of the profile who posted the photos.

The photos were slammed by Sabahans and conservationists who have long been trying to put a stop to the perennial problem of consumption, sale and smuggling of turtle eggs, particularly in Sabah’s east coast.

In Sabah, turtles are a protected species under the state’s Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 legislation, and it is an offence to possess the animals or their products (shell, meat and eggs).

Offenders can be fined RM50,000 or jailed for five years, or both, upon conviction.