Pasir Mas MP: 50 forced from homes by landslide near Sungai Kelantan (VIDEO)

A photograph showing a large portion of Lorong Pohon Chelagi in Pasir Mas that collapsed into the river. — Picture via Facebook/Ahmad Fadhli bin Shaari

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — A landslide at the bank of Sungai Kelantan in Pasir Mas, Kelantan, has forced 50 villagers to be evacuated from their homes, said Ahmad Fadhli Shaari.

The Pasir Mas MP said he was informed of the matter while here and that he has notified the relevant authorities including the district office.

“I have notified the minister of environment (Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man). The office of the Pengkalan Pasir assemblyman is also taking steps to control the situation,” he wrote on Facebook.

Ahmad also posted photographs of the affected area from before and after the landslide.

The photographs showed a large portion of Lorong Pohon Chelagi in Pasir Mas that collapsed into the river.

The state police have also confirmed the incident and the evacuation of the area.