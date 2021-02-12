Man nabbed in Tampin over suspected abuse, death of four-year-old stepdaughter

Tampin district police chief, Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said the 30-year-old man was arrested on February 9 at about 10pm in front of the police station while waiting for his wife and another nine-year-old stepson who were called to give a statement. — iStock.com pic via AFP

TAMPIN, Feb 12 — The police have detained a man in connection with the suspected abuse and subsequent death of his four-year-old stepdaughter on February 1.

Tampin district police chief, Supt Anuwal Ab Wahab said the 30-year-old man was arrested on February 9 at about 10pm in front of the police station while waiting for his wife and another nine-year-old stepson who were called to give a statement.

He said, the suspect who worked as a cement truck driver was arrested after the victim’s brother informed that the victim was often beaten by her stepfather.

“On the evening of the incident, the victim’s brother overheard a loud beating sound and cries coming from his stepfather’s bedroom. By dawn, the victim was said to have been unconscious and was taken to the clinic.

“However, the victim was pronounced dead when she arrived at the clinic although she was given respiratory support,” he told Bernama here, today.

Elaborating Anuwal said, police had earlier received a doctor’s report from the Gemas health clinic about a little girl who had died on February 1.

“Results of the post-mortem conducted at Tuanku Ja’afar hospital found that the victim had suffered serious injuries in the head, bruises on her wrists and legs and bite marks on her body. Her three left ribs were also broken.

“Dental specialists from Kuala Lumpur hospital confirmed that there were adult bite marks on her right hand, shoulder and wrist and the forensics department confirmed that the head injury was caused by a blunt object,” he added.

Anuwal said the suspect was also positive for methamphetamine and had previous criminal records for theft.

The suspect has been remanded until next Tuesday and the case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama