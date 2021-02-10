Health minister: Zero new Covid-19 cases for interstate travel cluster yesterday shows MCO is working

Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said that the 2,764 Covid-19 cases registered yesterday coupled with a higher recovery rate of 3,887 cases is a clear sign of the government’s efforts. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the fact no new cases were recorded for the interstate travel cluster yesterday is a testament to the effectiveness of the movement control order (MCO).

In a statement today, Dr Adham said that the 2,764 Covid-19 cases registered yesterday coupled with a higher recovery rate of 3,887 cases is a clear sign of the government’s efforts.

He contrasted this with the 5,728 highest daily cases on January 30 and the 3,805 recovery cases.

“In fact, on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, we also did not record any new cases for the interstate cluster. Between December 7, 2020 and February 8, 2021, the Ministry of Health detected 31 interstate travel clusters.

“We recorded 4,376 infection cases from interstate travel, which happened in eight states; Pahang, Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Sarawak and the Federal Territories, from the initial six states of the Federal Territories, Selangor, Penang, Johor, Melaka and Sabah,” Dr Adham added.

He said that the rate of new Covid-19 cases is now dropping due to public vigilance.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Health calls upon all strata of society, regardless of background, to continue complying with the MCO and practices under the new normal. With compliance and new normal practices coupled with vaccination soon, we are heading towards the goal of ending this deadly coronavirus pandemic together,” Dr Adham added.