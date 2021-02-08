Petronas ushers in Year of the Ox with webfilm celebrating unity, hope and resilience (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Petronas Chinese New Year 2021 ‘Yi Qi’ video. — Courtesy of Youtube

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Petronas has welcomed 2021 with its fully animated Chinese New Year Webfilm, “Yi Qi” (一起), a tale that symbolises the courage, hope and resilience that Malaysians need to embody to persevere together as a nation, particularly in battling the Covid-19 pandemic and economic uncertainty.

In a statement today, Petronas said “Yi Qi”, which loosely translates to ‘rise together’, explores themes of unity, courage, hope and perseverance through the lives of a mythical town and its unique inhabitants.

Petronas Senior General Manager of Group Strategic Communications Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz hoped that the webfilm would remind all Malaysians to continue harnessing their courage in finding new beginnings and awakenings, amidst these difficult times.

“While the rhythm of our lives has changed significantly since the past year, we must not forget that within us lies a greater spirit that empowers us to create our own new beat as we adapt to the new normal,” she said.

The story unfolds in a mythical land where its occupants, the Dancing Lions, live harmoniously by moving and dancing to the beats of the drums in a bustling town, the statement read.

“Yi Qi”, which is available for viewing on Petronas’ official YouTube channel and Facebook page starting today, was inspired by the traditional Chinese lion dance, as the dancers will always bounce back on their feet if they miss a step, because they have drumbeats that constantly cheer them on. — Bernama