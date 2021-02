Members of the public suspected of being positive for Covid-19 getting tested at the Covid-19 Assessment Center (CAC), Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam, February 8, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Malaysia today records 24 new fatalities related to the Covid-19 infections, the highest to date according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The country also recorded 3,100 new cases in the past 24 hours according to data released by the ministry today.

The previous highest daily death recorded was on February 2, with 21 deaths, however today’s death toll has made the cumulative death related to Covid-19 infections up to 896.

MORE TO COME