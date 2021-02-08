Corruption: Abdul Azeez’s brother granted discharge not amounting to an acquittal for abetment

File picture shows then Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim speaking to reporters about the Tun Razak Exchange land sale, in May 2015. ― Picture by Melissa Chi

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Sessions Court here today has granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim for abetting his brother, former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez, with accepting bribes involving highway construction projects and road upgrades in Perak and Kedah.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Adam Mohamed said Judge Azura Alwi made the decision after the prosecution applied for Abdul Latiff to be given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal by making him a prosecution witness.

“The Attorney-General’s Chamber (AGC) considered the application by the defence to drop the charges against Abdul Latif after two representations were submitted to the AGC three months ago.

“Therefore, we requested that the accused (Abdul Latif) be granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal from the charges. The court then granted the application,” he said when contacted today.

The trial of Abdul Azeez and his brother was supposed to continue before Azura today.

Meanwhile, Adam said the trial, which was scheduled to be held from today until Wednesday, was vacated after the prosecution informed that High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin had allowed Abdul Azeez’s application to adjourn the trial pending his application to quash the three corruption charges and 10 money laundering charges he is facing on Feb 23.

According to Adam, Abdul Azeez did not attend today’s proceedings and that lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik had produced a medical certificate (MC) on behalf of the accused valid from Feb 5-11.

Meanwhile, lawyer Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos, who is representing Abdul Latif, said he had applied for his client to be discharged and acquitted of the two charges.

“ actually my client should be discharged and acquitted because it is not fair and he will think that the prosecution will charge him again if he is not freed of the charges,” he said.

Abdul Azeez, 54, who is also Baling MP, is charged with three counts of accepting bribes totalling RM5.2 million in connection with road projects in Perak and Kedah as well as 10 counts of money laundering.

He is accused of committing the offence at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8, 2010, and at Affin Bank, Pusat Bandar Puchong in Selangor on June 13, 2017, and April 10, 2018, while the money laundering offences were allegedly committed in the Klang Valley area between March 8, 2010, and Aug 30, 2018.

His brother, Abdul Latif, 63, is accused of abetting his brother in obtaining a RM4 million bribe from Mohammad Redzuan Mohanan Abdullah as gratification to help Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd secure road projects through limited tender from the Works Ministry.

The project involved the Pantai Baru Coastal Expressway Project, upgrading works of Federal Road FT005 ( Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak) valued at RM644,480,000.

He is accused of committing both offences at Affin Bank, Pusat Bandar Puchong in Selangor on June 13, 2017, and April 10, 2018. — Bernama