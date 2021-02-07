Number of flood evacuees in Sarawak rises to 1002

Villagers in Kampung Hulu Serian navigate through floodwater in Serian, Sarawak, February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 7 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak following the third wave of floods since Tuesday, increased slightly this morning, to 1002 from 934 yesterday evening.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that as of 8am today, 14 relief centres are still operating with four in Simunjun, Samarahan (one) and Serian (nine).

Serian, which is located about 60 km from Kuching city centre, remains the worst affected district, with 767 evacuees from 249 families recorded so far. — Bernama