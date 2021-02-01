Penang set to be regional hub for shipping with the free trade zone at North Butterworth Container Terminal, says exco

The trade, industry and entrepreneur development committee chairman said the NBCT free commercial zone will attract and increase trade volume between countries like North Sumatra, Myanmar, Southern Thailand, Bangladesh and India. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 1 — Penang Port is set to be a regional hub for shipping and transhipment activities due to the gazetting of the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT) as a free commercial zone (FCZ), said exco Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain.

The trade, industry and entrepreneur development committee chairman said the NBCT free commercial zone will attract and increase trade volume between countries like North Sumatra, Myanmar, Southern Thailand, Bangladesh and India.

“I believe the gazettement of the NBCT as a FCZ is a positive development for Penang,” he said in a brief statement today.

He was responding to Penang Port Commission Chairman Datuk Tan Teik Cheng’s announcement of the gazettement which will take effect today.

“As the global centre of gravity shifts towards Asia, Penang is set to experience a resurgence of its 18th century role as a trading port between major civilisations,” he said.

He said the gazettement will also complement the existing FCZ at the Butterworth Deep Water Wharves (BWCT) as well as the Prai and Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zones (FIZ).

He said if both the public and private sectors collaborate to attract more traffic to the NBCT, it will create more jobs while a higher volume of traffic will create spillover effects such as better port operations efficiency and upskilling of the local workforce.

“Even greater impact can be ensured with expected major investment in potential growth activities such as high-tech warehousing and logistics facilities at the NBCT,” he added.

Abdul Halim then voiced his commitment in supporting the success of Penang Port through his role in the state government.