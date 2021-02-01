Covid-19: Sibu Central Market closed for two days after public health and service council employee on duty tests positive

Council chairman Clarence Ting Ing Horh said the closure is to enable sanitisation work to be conducted at the market and allow employees and traders affected to undergo screening tests. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SIBU, Feb 1 — The Sibu Central Market here will be closed for two days beginning tomorrow after a Sibu Municipal Council (MPS) Public Health and Service section employee on duty at the market tested positive for Covid-19 today.

Council chairman, Clarence Ting Ing Horh said the closure is to enable sanitisation work to be conducted at the market and allow employees and traders affected to undergo screening tests.

“All traders at the Sibu Central Market also need to undergo (Covid-19 screening) tests as soon as possible to curb the spread of the pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

He said all close contacts with the employee and those with Covid-19 symptoms were asked to undergo swab tests at the nearest government health clinics or at the drive through the Health Ministry’s screening test centre at the Pustaka Negeri Sarawak building here.

In addition, the council has also shut the Public Health and Service section at Wisma Sanyan here immediately until further notice, although critical services to the public is still continued. — Bernama