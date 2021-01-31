Perak exco: No limit on idle land area for agricultural development

Perak Education, Human Capital, NGO and Civil Society Committee chairman Razman Zakaria speaks to the press at the Perak Islamic Administration Institute in Ipoh August 4, 3030 — Picture by Farhan Najib

BAGAN DATUK, Jan 31 — The Perak government has not set a limit on the area of idle land that can be applied for agricultural development, as long it is being carried out as soon as possible.

State Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Razman Zakaria said those with expertise, knowledge and ability to cultivate crops can make an application to the Perak Agricultural Development Corporation (PPPNP) or the Perak Development Corporation (PKNP) and will be given a Temporary Occupation Licence (TOL).

“We do not want those who have received the approval to leave the land idle for a long time,” he told reporters after visiting the Koperasi Bersepadu Rungkup Berhad here today.

Razman said the state government had set a specific period for those who want to develop idle land in the city, but not in rural areas.

“In the city, we want them to cultivate cash crops but in rural areas they can cultivate any crops,” he said.

In another development, Razman said the committee would look into the residents’ complaints regarding the shrimp farm development project undertaken by a private company on PKNP-owned land in Mukim Bagan Datuk here. — Bernama