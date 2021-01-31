Orang Asli in Gua Musang advised to register themselves as association

It is understood that residents of several Orang Asli villages including Pos Tuel in Gua Musang had set up roadblocks to their villages. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Jan 31 — The Temiar Orang Asli residents in Pos Sendrop, Gua Musang are advised to register as a residents’ association with any legal body so that they can conduct activities with ease.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Shafien Mamat said the move would enable them to be a legal entity and allow them to receive aid from the government whenever they wish to conduct any activities.

For example, he said, they could register through the National Security Council (MKN), which would allow aid to be easily channelled to the residents there.

He was commenting on the recent action by residents in Pos Sendrop of setting up a roadblock to their village due to fears of COVID-19.

Shafien said he had instructed the Gua Musang district police chief to meet with the residents at the Orang Asli village.

“There might be a new approach which could be improved over the issue and the personnel have been ordered to cooperate with the residents.

“Their action is not actually wrong because the route is only for villagers, who number around 500. Perhaps their concern over COVID-19 has led to them taking such an action,” he told reporters after receiving donations of 1,000 bottles of perfume and 61 banners from Raja Perfume Malaysia and Fahaf Global Sdn Bhd at the Kelantan contingent police headquarters, here, today.

Kelantan deputy police chief, SAC Abdullah Muhammad Piah and Tumpat police chief, Supt Ab Rashid Mat Daud were also present.

Shafien added that it would be best if the residents, especially the Tok Batin reported to the police, the reasons for setting up the roadblock in order to avoid any misunderstanding.

It is understood that residents of several Orang Asli villages including Pos Tuel in Gua Musang had set up roadblocks to their villages since December last year because of fears that outsiders might bring in Covid-19 with them. — Bernama