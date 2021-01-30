Unity Minister: Rukun Tetangga, voluntary patrols can now operate, but only for specific activities

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said security patrols were among the programmes allowed. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA TINGGI, Jan 30 — Rukun Tetangga groups (KRT) and Voluntary Patrol Schemes (SRS) activities are now allowed during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, but only involving specific programmes subjected to the National Security Council’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said among the programmes allowed were security patrols in residential areas, flood relief missions and preparation of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Presently, there are 8,274 KRT and 5,333 SRS active groups nationwide.

“Community-based activities such as courses, workshops and those involving groups are still not allowed the only ones allowed are those organised on humanitarian grounds.”

“For example, during the recent floods, SRS groups were deployed to patrol residential areas,” she told reporters at the Johor Flood Relief Mission event here organised by the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

On Jan 14, Halimah announced that some of the ministry’s programmes had been put on hold following the re-implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), this after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, MAIWP chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussien Alhabshee said the council has allocated RM5 million to be channelled to four states badly hit by the floods, with Johor being the first recipient before the mission moves on to Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

He said each state would receive RM1.25 million in the form of comforters, gas stoves, diapers, rice cookers and telekung (Muslim women prayer garment), as well as for repairs of mosques and surau damaged by the floods. — Bernama