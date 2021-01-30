Masidi: Two more students detected positive in Sabah

Datuk Masidi Manjun said both cases were part of the Jalan Labuk Cluster in Sandakan. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — Sabah recorded another two Covid-19 cases involving students through screenings done at hostels on Jan 22, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19 said both cases were part of the Jalan Labuk Cluster in Sandakan, which is a new cluster detected today.

Yesterday, Sabah ordered four schools in Sandakan to be closed after 10 students and four teachers were confirmed to be infected.

Masidi said a total of 263 new positive cases of Covid-19 were reported in Sabah today, bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 48,570.

“A total of 414 Covid-19 patients have recovered and were allowed to leave the hospital today, bringing the total number of recoveries in Sabah to 44,821 people,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said the misuse of work-related movement permits to return to the village was among the reasons why a larger number of vehicles were being inspected at roadblocks during the second Movement Control Order (MCO).

“Previously, during the first MCO last year, only 35,000 vehicles were inspected daily, however, that number increased to 40,000 vehicles (per day) in the second MCO, while as many as 60,000 vehicles (per day) were inspected over the weekend,” he said. — Bernama