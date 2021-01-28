Quarantine and Inspection Services Dept seizes over RM187,000 worth of frozen chicken at Bukit Kayu Hitam

Chicken traders are pictured at the Ipoh Central Market March 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

ALOR SETAR, Jan 28 ― The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (Maqis) seized frozen chicken worth RM187,210 which failed to meet import permit requirements at the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) near here on Tuesday.

Kedah Maqis director Lily Rosalind Paul said the chicken was seized from a container lorry that passed through the country's entry point from the neighbouring country at 2.20pm.

“A routine inspection on the container lorry found 2,600 boxes containing frozen chicken weighing 31,200kg,” she said in a statement today.

The frozen chicken was also believed to have come from an unrecognised slaughterhouse conducting dubious slaughtering method, she added. ― Bernama