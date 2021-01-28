Puncak Borneo in Sarawak to have 98pc telecommunication coverage soon, says MP

Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin said there are currently 75 telecommunication towers already in operation in the constituency, with approval been given for an additional 27 4G telecommunication towers under the National Digital Network Plan. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Jan 28 — The Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency will have wider telecommunication coverage of up to 98 per cent soon, said its Member of Parliament, Willie Mongin.

Willie, who is Deputy Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, said there are currently 75 telecommunication towers already in operation in the constituency, with approval been given for an additional 27 4G telecommunication towers under the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

Apart from that, he said 16 additional communication towers from the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) are being built.

“When all the 43 new towers function, the village area in the Puncak Borneo parliamentary constituency constituency can achieve telecommunication coverage of 98 per cent,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Willie said the residents of Kampung Bunuk in Jalan Puncak Borneo and in areas within two kilometres radius of the village have now enjoyed 4G network.

“This is as I have promised last November, to upgrade the telecommunication network in Kampung Bunuk and now the network has been upgraded to 4G,” he said. — Bernama