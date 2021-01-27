Broadband issues, parents unable to afford smartphones among reasons over 300 Orang Asli pupils in Gua Musang can’t participate in online home-based teaching and learning

Over 300 pupils from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pos Brooke have yet to participate in online home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions which started last week following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO). — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GUA MUSANG, Jan 27 — Over 300 pupils from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pos Brooke here have yet to participate in online home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions which started last week following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

This is because most of their parents cannot afford to buy the necessary devices or smartphones, besides facing broadband issues.

A father, Rashid Akoh, 54, said many of the parents here only work as labourers and some even depended on forest produce to survive.

“For the time being, there is no use for us to buy smartphones for the (PdPR) purpose because we are also facing unstable internet connection,” he said when met at Pos Brooke here, today.

He also expressed hope that the Education Ministry would donate or provide smartphones to the pupils.

Another parent, Isa Alang, 43, said to address this issue, the teachers of SK Pos Brooke have to resort to offline methods and provided exercise sheets for the pupils to do at home.

“When completed, the pupils will return the papers to their teachers for assessments,” he said, adding that online PdPR sessions were not the best method for those who live in the interior areas. — Bernama