Restaurant employee dies after motorcycle rams into wild boar in Tapah

TAPAH, Jan 24 — A fast food restaurant worker died after the motorcycle he was riding rammed into a wild boar at KM59 Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Lumpur at midnight yesterday.

The victim, Muhammad Rasidi Shamsuddin, 35, died at the scene due to severe injuries.

Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail said in the 12.05am incident, the victim who had completed his shift at a R&R area here, was on his way home in Bidor.

“On crashing into the animal, believed to be a wild boar, his motorcycle skidded. He was confirmed dead by medical staff who arrived in an ambulance,” he said in a statement here today.

The victim’s body was taken to Tapah Hospital Forensic Unit for post mortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama