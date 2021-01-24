Friends of Earth group: Pantai Teluk Akuan affected by quarry activities

BERUAS, Jan 24 — Friends of the Earth Activists Association (Kuasa) has claimed that Pantai Teluk Akuan, a beach in the Segari Melintang Forest Reserve area near here, is believed to have been affected by quarry activities.

Kuasa deputy president Ismady Radzuan said the tributary to the south of the beach was found to have changed colour, believed to be due to quarrying in Compartment 22 of the permanent forest reserve.

“We (Kuasa) entered (the forest) along the tributary, and found that the red soil was eroded, filling part of the forest reserve, resulting in some areas with dead trees due to the accumulation of red soil from the hills in Compartment 22.

“This red soil is then carried by water flowing into the southern part of Pantai Teluk Akuan and into the sea,” he said in a statement here, today.

Ismady said the area should be taken care of as fishermen often stopped near the beach to gather clean water from nearby waterfalls as well as to seek shelter from strong winds.

He added that based on information from the local fishermen, the beach was also used by turtles for nesting.

Meanwhile, State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Mohd Akmal Kamaruddin said he had instructed the Department of Environment (DOE) to conduct further inspections at Pantai Teluk Akuan.

Perak DOE director Rosli Zul also confirmed that he had sent officers to check the area after being informed about the matter this morning.

“Officers from the DOE, Forestry Department, Perak Minerals and Geoscience Department as well as from the state executive council office will head to the beach to conduct investigations,” he said when contacted. — Bernama