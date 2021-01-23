Education Ministry to further empower TV Pendidikan, says Radzi

Education Minister Mohd Radzi JMd idin said the Education Ministry had revived the channel in April. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — The Ministry of Education (KPM) is striving to empower TV Pendidikan which is now broadcasting nine hours daily oveseveral television stations with the suitable approach.

In appreciation of the view and calls by various quarters on TV Pendidikan, Senior Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin explained that KPM revived TV Pendidikan on April 6 2020, following the implementation of the first Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 2020.

“KPM resumed conventional TV Pendidikan to assist students who do not have access to the internet or the suitable devices to study via Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR).

“Currently, TV Pendidikan is on air for nine hours per day, with two hours on TV Okey, four hours on Astro Tutor TV and three hours on NTV7. We are aware the broadcast time is still insufficient considering the present situation,” he said via his official Twitter site today.

According to the chat, TV Pendidikan over conventional television began in 1972, went online via EduwebTV on March 1 2008 and it was no longer aired via conventional television stations from Jan 1 2009. — Bernama