Flood situation in Sarawak, Pahang improving; no change in number of evacuees in Sabah

Bulldozers push mud off Jalan Temerloh-Bera near Kampung Pangsenam January 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — The flood situation in Sarawak and Pahang shows signs of improving with the drop in the number of victims still at the relief centres (PPS) this morning.

However, in Sabah, there is not much change in the flood situation. The number of evacuees at the relief centres remained the same as of last night.

In Sarawak, the number of flood victims dropped slightly to 309 people this morning from 325 yesterday.

According to a report by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), all the flood victims are at the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanah Puteh, Serian, the only relief centre still operating in the state.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims who are still in four PPS in Kuantan and Pekan today has dropped to 422 people from 118 families, compared to 509 people yesterday afternoon, according to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana portal.

A total of 337 flood victims in Kuantan are being accommodated at the PPS at Dewan Melati, of the Penor Prison, and SK Bunut Rendang, while in Pekan, the two PPS still operating are SK Temai and Dewan PKB Padang Rumbia, involving 85 victims.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal reported that the water in Sungai Jelai in Lipis is still above the danger level, although the situation in the state, following the floods which started on Jan 3, has almost recovered.

Meanwhile in Sabah, the number of flood victims remained at 791 people from 227 families at 13 PPS as of this morning.

The Sabah Civil Defence Force (APM), in a statement, said the victims are from 217 villages in eight districts, namely Beaufort, Paitan, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Belud, Tuaran, Papar, Tenom and Kinabatangan.

"Some of the areas involved are still experiencing rain and strong winds," it said.

So far, the floods in Sabah have caused 53 roads to be under water and landslides in seven districts including Pitas, Kota Kinabalu, Kota Marudu and Kudat. — Bernama