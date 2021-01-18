Covid-19 screening for over 2,000 foreign workers in Perlis begins today

Health workers conduct a Covid-19 screening test on local and foreign workers at Central Spectrum, Pulau Indah, December 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA PERLIS, Jan 18 — The Perlis Manpower Department is conducting a special operation beginning today until February 28 to ensure all 2,562 registered foreign workers in the state undergo Covid-19 screening tests.

Its director, Iskandar Jassa, said the move was taken in order to contain the pandemic among the community.

“Today, we visited 11 employers and found only one of them had conducted Covid-19 screening for its workers,” he told reporters here, today.

He urged all employers to do so immediately or face the consequences.

Iskandar said employers who were found to violate the regulations under Clause 13(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations could be fined not exceeding RM1,000 or jailed not more than six months or both, if convicted.

He said all foreign workers who had undergone the Covid-19 screening before December 1, 2020, would also need to be tested again. — Bernama